See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Poinciana, FL
Dr. Maximo Lama, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Maximo Lama, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maximo Lama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poinciana, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Instituo Tecnico De Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo Republica Dominicana|Technology Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Lama works at Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana in Poinciana, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana
    4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 440-9191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists
    3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5362
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchial Thermoplasty Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Harrington Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lama?

    Nov 03, 2021
    Always very professional and attentive! the best!
    Mary Angie Floran — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maximo Lama, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maximo Lama, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lama to family and friends

    Dr. Lama's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lama

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maximo Lama, MD.

    About Dr. Maximo Lama, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326276445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Newark NJ|Newark
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Newark NJ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Instituo Tecnico De Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo Republica Dominicana|Technology Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximo Lama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lama has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maximo Lama, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.