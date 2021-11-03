Overview

Dr. Maximo Lama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poinciana, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Instituo Tecnico De Santo Domingo - Santo Domingo Republica Dominicana|Technology Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Lama works at Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana in Poinciana, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.