Dr. Maximus Anitube, MD
Overview of Dr. Maximus Anitube, MD
Dr. Maximus Anitube, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Anitube's Office Locations
Nazimuddin Mohammed MD PA4817 Medical Center Dr Ste 3A, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 607-9650
Healthcore Psychiatry Consultants1440 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 103, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (617) 838-5373
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Dr. Maximus is a patient and considerate Physician. He spent the right amount of time with me, asking the right questions to find out the underlying causes of my condition, instead of just throwing drugs at it. He is attentive and very respectful of my concern. He is non-judgmental and very up-to-date with his clinical knowledge. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Maximus Anitube, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316250483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Anitube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anitube has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anitube on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anitube. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anitube.
