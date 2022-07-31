Overview of Dr. Maximus Anitube, MD

Dr. Maximus Anitube, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Anitube works at New Horizons Center For Healing in McKinney, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.