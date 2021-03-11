Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD
Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Krem works at
Dr. Krem's Office Locations
UK Markey Cancer Center800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Casey County Hospital
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krem has been my hematologist at UK following my diagnosis with acute myeloid leukemia. He is a wonderful doctor with the perfect bedside manner. He is very personable and has gotten me through the worst time of my life.
About Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krem has seen patients for Bone Cancer and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.