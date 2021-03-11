See All Oncologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD

Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Krem works at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK Markey Cancer Center
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-4488
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casey County Hospital
  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Cancer
Pancytopenia
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Pancytopenia
Myeloma

Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 11, 2021
    Dr. Krem has been my hematologist at UK following my diagnosis with acute myeloid leukemia. He is a wonderful doctor with the perfect bedside manner. He is very personable and has gotten me through the worst time of my life.
    About Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD

    Medical Oncology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1346300324
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxwell Krem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Krem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krem works at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Krem’s profile.

    Dr. Krem has seen patients for Bone Cancer and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

