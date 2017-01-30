Dr. Maxwell McClure, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell McClure, DO
Overview of Dr. Maxwell McClure, DO
Dr. Maxwell McClure, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. McClure works at
Dr. McClure's Office Locations
Ozark Center - New Directions305 S Virginia Ave, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 347-7731Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychiatrist. He listened to my problems and was very helpful. He knows medications and their interactions. I am now doing very much better.
About Dr. Maxwell McClure, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952538183
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.