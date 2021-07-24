Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD
Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Merkow works at
Dr. Merkow's Office Locations
East Bay Brain & Spine Medical Group130 La Casa Via Ste 210 Bldg 2, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 309-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merkow not only saved my son's life once, but he also did it twice in a six-month period of time. My son was very lucky to have been in the emergency room at John Muir Hospital, WC when Dr. Merkow was there and attended to him. Post-surgery, I read up on Dr. Merkow and visited with him. He is a brilliant and extremely gifted surgeon. He is also very empathetic and completely understands the needs of his patients and their families. My wife and I are indebted to him for what he has done for us and for our son. He has given us a bit of hope while we were facing a rather hopeless situation. He rocks! BTW, his PA Ehsan Ejaz and the rest of his amazing staff - Kyleigh, and Yadira and of course Sally are awesome. When they say they will do something, they do it! It is a shame that I can only assign five stars to Dr. Merkow and his team when they deserve five thousand stars!
About Dr. Maxwell Merkow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194951723
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Hospital, New Zealand
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Univeristy Pennsylvania
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.