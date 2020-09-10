Overview

Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Prempeh works at Harbin Clinic Cardiology in Cartersville, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.