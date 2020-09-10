Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prempeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Locations
Harbin Clinic At Cartersville150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 606-8359
Village Podiatry Centers Acworth4450 Calibre Xing NW, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 606-8359
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Prempeh is a high energy young man. He trained at University of Pennsylvania and at Duke. He does excellent work. Would recommend him in a heartbeat. He did my MLAD Stent. And I am pain free.
About Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992867592
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
