Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD

Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    220 Grandview Ave, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Eye Cancer
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridectomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Posterior Scleritis
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Visual Field Defects
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Extremely kind, gentle, accomplished surgeon and medical practitioner. Excellent Injection technique. I was really impressed.
    — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093033300
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxwell Stem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stem has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

