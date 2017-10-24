Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhakheme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD
Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Uhakheme works at
Dr. Uhakheme's Office Locations
Meridian Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Inc.3890 Redwine Rd SW Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 267-2716Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kaiser Permanente Southwood Im2400 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 264-8589
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uhakheme?
Dr. Uhakheme has been my doctor for about 2yrs now, I've been with Kaiser for 5yrs. By far he is my favorite P.C. doctor. He really listens and cares how your feeling, If I e-mail him with a question he gets back too me in a timely manner. If I have blood work done and I need to change something with my medicine he'll personally call me! What more could you ask for in a doctor! Thank you Dr. Uhakheme for all the great medical care you give me. Tamera Brock
About Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Yoruba
- 1912264813
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uhakheme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uhakheme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhakheme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uhakheme speaks Yoruba.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhakheme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhakheme.
