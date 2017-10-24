Overview of Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD

Dr. Maxwell Uhakheme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Uhakheme works at Meridian Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Inc. in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Jonesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.