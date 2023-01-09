Overview of Dr. May Al-Abousi, MD

Dr. May Al-Abousi, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Al-Abousi works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Parma, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.