Dr. May Aldaabil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldaabil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May Aldaabil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. May Aldaabil, MD
Dr. May Aldaabil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KING FAISAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Aldaabil works at
Dr. Aldaabil's Office Locations
-
1
Kent Hospital Emergency Medicine455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 886-0629
-
2
Primary Office5750 Post Rd # 2C, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 681-2858
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldaabil?
I have been seeing Dr Aldaabil and a dermatologist for psoriatic arthritis. The derm, who treated me first, prescribed the Humira pen and topical ointments, which were initially very helpful in alleviating psoriasis symptoms, but did not relieve the pain and debilitation of arthritis. After about 8 months of treatment the psoriasis symptoms worsened. The dermatologist advised to continue Humira as prescribed and use more of the topical Rx, and did not order blood work. Dr Aldaabil, who had seemed skeptical all along that Humira was the right immunosuppressant for me, ordered several blood draws. She called me herself when she received the results and reported I had developed an immunity to Humira. She prescribed Enbrel and all I can say is Thank You!! I am experiencing an 80% improvement in arthritis pain and debilitation! Psoriasis is continuing to worsen, but hopefully I will experience improvement with continued use the topicals and the warmer weather.
About Dr. May Aldaabil, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306243910
Education & Certifications
- KING FAISAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldaabil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldaabil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldaabil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldaabil works at
Dr. Aldaabil has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldaabil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldaabil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldaabil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldaabil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldaabil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.