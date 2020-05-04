Overview of Dr. May Aldaabil, MD

Dr. May Aldaabil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KING FAISAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Aldaabil works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.