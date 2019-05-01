Dr. Kim-Tenser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May Kim-Tenser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. May Kim-Tenser, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
TelaDoc7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (213) 205-3231
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Saved my mom
- Neurocritical Care
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1285822445
- Stanford University|USC
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
