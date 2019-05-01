Overview of Dr. May Kim-Tenser, MD

Dr. May Kim-Tenser, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Kim-Tenser works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.