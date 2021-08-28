Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilgus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD
Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 521-4238
UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care6633 Telephone Rd Ste 100, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 521-6012
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wilgus is one of the best physicians I have ever had. She has seen me through very tough lung problems with her vast knowledge, experience and total dedication. She is a credit to the field of medicine with her kindness and integrity. I feel very lucky and grateful to have her as my Pulmonologist.
About Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356533178
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
