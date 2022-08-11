Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- NM
- Albuquerque
- Dr. May Reyes, MD
Dr. May Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. May Reyes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 559-6400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
If most doctors had the professional characteristics of Dr. Reyes, our healthcare system would be so much better. Dr Reyes is very knowledgeable. She is patient and explains issues very clearly. I never feel rushed. She answers all my questions. She looks at my full medical record to see if other things may have become a factor for my condition. She follows up very promptly on "My Chart" regarding tests, questions, everything! The doctors have to work within a difficult corporate system, that probably frustrates most of us. But I can't imagine a better doctor for providing excellent care and follow-up, not to mention feeling like she really cares about you. I feel extremely fortunate to have Dr. Reyes as my doctor! I'm so glad I found her.
About Dr. May Reyes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578624631
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.