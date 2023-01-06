See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. May Thomassee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. May Thomassee, MD

Dr. May Thomassee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Thomassee works at Women's Health in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomassee's Office Locations

    Lourdes Physician Group Women's Health
    Lourdes Physician Group Women's Health
5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 10, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 470-7801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2023
    She is awesome and takes great care of patients.
    Ranisa — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. May Thomassee, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235333725
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. May Thomassee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomassee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomassee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomassee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomassee works at Women's Health in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Thomassee’s profile.

    Dr. Thomassee has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomassee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomassee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomassee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomassee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomassee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

