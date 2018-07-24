See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Moline, IL
Dr. May Yazeji, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. May Yazeji, MD

Dr. May Yazeji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They completed their residency with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Dr. Yazeji works at Contemporary Obstetrics & Gynecology Women's Care Center in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yazeji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Contemporary Obstetrics & Gyne Womens Care Ctr
    4322 7th St, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 517-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 24, 2018
    She’s the best physician I’ve ever had in any specialty. I wish she was here when I had my babies. I see her for postmenopausal health. She’s up to date on treatments and compassionate; Very much a patient advocate.
    Norma in rock island, IL — Jul 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. May Yazeji, MD
    About Dr. May Yazeji, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1881802536
    Education & Certifications

    • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. May Yazeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yazeji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yazeji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yazeji works at Contemporary Obstetrics & Gynecology Women's Care Center in Moline, IL. View the full address on Dr. Yazeji’s profile.

    Dr. Yazeji has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazeji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazeji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazeji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazeji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazeji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

