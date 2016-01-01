Overview

Dr. Maya Barghash, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Barghash works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.