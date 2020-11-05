See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Maya Bledsoe, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maya Bledsoe, MD

Dr. Maya Bledsoe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Dr. Bledsoe works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bledsoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Regional Clinic
    11111 Research Blvd Ste 475, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-8181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 05, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr Bledsoe. I had a very through visit and Dr Bledsoe answered all of my questions. I didn’t feel rushed and she took the time to make sure I understood everything. Office staff was very helpful and easy to reach.
    Leslie — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Maya Bledsoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194730242
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maya Bledsoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bledsoe works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bledsoe’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.

