Dr. Maya Hosein, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Hosein, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia2024 Watson Blvd Ste 1, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 449-5030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Maya Hosein is an amazing physician. She truly cares about the health of her patients and their well-being. She will go the extra mile to make sure she finds a solution in the care of her patients. Her attitude is always positive and treats everyone with the upmost respect. Her employees respect and adore her. We need more physicians like this!
About Dr. Maya Hosein, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336307586
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.