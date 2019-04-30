See All Dermatologists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Maya Jonas, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maya Jonas, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Jonas works at Central Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dermatology Center
    2238 Nelson Hwy Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 401-1994
  2. 2
    Central Dermatology Center
    110 Preston Executive Dr Ste 108, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 653-1344
  3. 3
    Triangle Dermatology Associates
    3008 PICKETT RD, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 286-7903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Excellent.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maya Jonas, MD
    About Dr. Maya Jonas, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1508848631
    • 1508848631
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maya Jonas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jonas has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

