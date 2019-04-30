Overview

Dr. Maya Jonas, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Jonas works at Central Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.