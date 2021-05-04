Overview

Dr. Maya Kommineni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kommineni works at Northwest Indiana Cardiovascular Physicians in Portage, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.