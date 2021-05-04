Dr. Maya Kommineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kommineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Kommineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maya Kommineni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kommineni works at
Locations
-
1
Portage Hospital3630 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 983-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Valparaiso Medical Center2000 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-6300
-
3
Porter Physician Group - Northwest Indiana Cardiovascular Physicians85 E US Highway 6 Ste 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-9419
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kommineni?
EXCELLENT Dr. A Dr. with Heart. Can not say enough about good about her. Anyone that has her as a Dr. is lucky!
About Dr. Maya Kommineni, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1578721379
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kommineni accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kommineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kommineni works at
Dr. Kommineni has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kommineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kommineni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kommineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kommineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kommineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.