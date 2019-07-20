Overview of Dr. Maya Ling, MD

Dr. Maya Ling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ling works at LAHEY CLINIC EYE CLINIC in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Diseases and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.