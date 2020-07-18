Overview of Dr. Maya Nambisan, MD

Dr. Maya Nambisan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nambisan works at Gill Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group Inc in Manteca, CA with other offices in Turlock, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.