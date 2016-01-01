Overview of Dr. Maya Ramagopal, MD

Dr. Maya Ramagopal, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Ramagopal works at Child Health Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.