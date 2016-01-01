Dr. Ramchand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD
Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Galloway, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramchand's Office Locations
- 1 28 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 646-2450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramchand?
About Dr. Maya Ramchand, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Panjabi
- 1366654022
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramchand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramchand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramchand speaks Panjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramchand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramchand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramchand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramchand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.