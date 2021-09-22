Dr. Maya Ramic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Ramic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maya Ramic, MD
Dr. Maya Ramic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ramic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ramic's Office Locations
-
1
Pay It Forward Psychiatry8745 W Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (312) 646-0631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramic?
Caring, patient, helpful.
About Dr. Maya Ramic, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174779482
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramic accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramic works at
Dr. Ramic has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.