Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD
Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Sanghavi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sanghavi's Office Locations
-
1
Maya Sanghavi MD Facog27 Mountain Blvd Ste 6, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (973) 736-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanghavi?
Dr. Sanghavi is very knowledgeable, professional, kind, caring and very patient. She explains every procedure and results of analysis meticulously and answers every question we have. Her staff is a as friendly and helpful, as well as very professional; and make their patients feel comfortable and welcomed.
About Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1487693255
Education & Certifications
- Martland Hosp-CMDNJ Newark
- Martland Hosp-CMDNJ Newark
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanghavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanghavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanghavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanghavi works at
Dr. Sanghavi has seen patients for Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanghavi speaks Gujarati.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.