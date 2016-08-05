See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD

Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Sanghavi works at Maya M Sanghavi MD FACOG in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanghavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maya Sanghavi MD Facog
    27 Mountain Blvd Ste 6, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 05, 2016
    Dr. Sanghavi is very knowledgeable, professional, kind, caring and very patient. She explains every procedure and results of analysis meticulously and answers every question we have. Her staff is a as friendly and helpful, as well as very professional; and make their patients feel comfortable and welcomed.
    North Plainfield — Aug 05, 2016
    About Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487693255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Martland Hosp-CMDNJ Newark
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Martland Hosp-CMDNJ Newark
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maya Sanghavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanghavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanghavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanghavi works at Maya M Sanghavi MD FACOG in Warren, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sanghavi’s profile.

    Dr. Sanghavi has seen patients for Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

