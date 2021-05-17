Overview

Dr. Maya Spodik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Spodik works at Bustleton Gastroenterology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.