Dr. Srivastava accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD
Overview
Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with The Cleveland Clin
Dr. Srivastava works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John R. Oishei Children's Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600
-
2
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 688-0525
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srivastava?
I was nervous switching Immunologists as my condition is very complex and rare. I appreciated Dr. Maya being Cleveland Clinic trained as most of my care is based with them. I was surprised when I was able to get in within 2 weeks for a new patient. The visit was long, 3 hours and she knew about everything. It was if my other providers from Cleveland were in the room explaining my case. She was very through, fair and tough. My other doctor was very laxed and not too concerned about recent serious events. Dr. Maya took the time review everything; including complications with medications. I would agree with other posts, she can be "pushy", as a nurse and Cleveland Clinic patient, this was to be expected. Although I expressed some discontent of treatment plans, she was blunt and to the point. A good doctor will tell you how it is, whether you like it or not. She basically saved my life. She collaborates with my team in Cleveland and truly cares. Yes, she may live in the dark ages with hav
About Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1982615100
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clin
- The Cleveland Clin
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srivastava speaks German.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.