Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.0 (29)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with The Cleveland Clin

Dr. Srivastava works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John R. Oishei Children's Hospital
    818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-5600
  2. 2
    Kaleida Health
    1540 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 688-0525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 20, 2021
    I was nervous switching Immunologists as my condition is very complex and rare. I appreciated Dr. Maya being Cleveland Clinic trained as most of my care is based with them. I was surprised when I was able to get in within 2 weeks for a new patient. The visit was long, 3 hours and she knew about everything. It was if my other providers from Cleveland were in the room explaining my case. She was very through, fair and tough. My other doctor was very laxed and not too concerned about recent serious events. Dr. Maya took the time review everything; including complications with medications. I would agree with other posts, she can be "pushy", as a nurse and Cleveland Clinic patient, this was to be expected. Although I expressed some discontent of treatment plans, she was blunt and to the point. A good doctor will tell you how it is, whether you like it or not. She basically saved my life. She collaborates with my team in Cleveland and truly cares. Yes, she may live in the dark ages with hav
    — Nov 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD
    About Dr. Maya Srivastava, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English, German
    • 1982615100
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clin
    • The Cleveland Clin
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

