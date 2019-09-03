Dr. Maya Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maya Thomas, MD
Dr. Maya Thomas, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
1
Intermountain Neurology and Sleep Center999 E Murray Holladay Rd Ste 201, Murray, UT 84117 Directions (801) 266-5559
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I was referred to Dr. Thomas by a family member. I was grateful to get an appointment quite quickly. Dr. Thomas was business-like and direct, but also kind and answered all of my questions. It took awhile to determine I had sleep apnea, but only because I had a hard time falling asleep during the sleep studies. In the end, Dr. Thomas and her staff went above and beyond for me as I was going out of town and needed a resolution. They even put a “rush” on the review of my “successful” sleep study. I am grateful for their extra effort for me and will refer other people to Dr. Thomas.
About Dr. Maya Thomas, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1730138629
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical School
- Harbor Hospital
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Hindi.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.