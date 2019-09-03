Overview of Dr. Maya Thomas, MD

Dr. Maya Thomas, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Intermountain Neurology and Sleep Center in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.