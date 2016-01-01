Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trueman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM
Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Trueman works at
Dr. Trueman's Office Locations
Colorado Foot and Ankle455 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 475-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maya Trueman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1316467459
Education & Certifications
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland-College Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trueman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trueman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trueman works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trueman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trueman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.