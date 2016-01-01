Dr. Syeda-Mian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD
Overview of Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD
Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Syeda-Mian's Office Locations
- 1 4009 Old Denton Rd # 114-199, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 855-8860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syeda-Mian?
About Dr. Mayanaz Syeda-Mian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1649338625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syeda-Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syeda-Mian has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syeda-Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syeda-Mian speaks Urdu.
Dr. Syeda-Mian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syeda-Mian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syeda-Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syeda-Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.