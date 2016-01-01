Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayank Doshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayank Doshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Doshi works at
Locations
-
1
Mayank Y Doshi, M.d. Sc14544 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (630) 932-7958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doshi?
About Dr. Mayank Doshi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1578545331
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.