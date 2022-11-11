Overview

Dr. Mayank Shukla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at Allergy Asthma Sleep Center in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY, Brooklyn, NY, New York, NY and Rosedale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.