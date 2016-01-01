Overview of Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD

Dr. Maybin Simfukwe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Medical Arts Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Simfukwe works at Lubbock Nephrology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.