Dr. Mayer Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayer Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Mayer Adler, MD
Dr. Mayer Adler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
-
1
Mayer Adler, MD6910 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 236-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Polite office staff. Taken on time. Dr. is polite and listens. A very pleasant visit overall.
About Dr. Mayer Adler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1144390014
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Deafness, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adler speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.