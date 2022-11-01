See All Hematologists in Riverview, FL
Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD

Hematology
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD

Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fishman works at TGMG Riverview in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fishman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Riverview
    3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 104, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?

    Nov 01, 2022
    He’s kept me going for more than 13 years. I’ve been stage 4 for the whole time. He’s the man !
    Bruce J Midgett — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fishman to family and friends

    Dr. Fishman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fishman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD.

    About Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1215952999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1999 - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Moffitt Cancer Center
    • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayer Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishman works at TGMG Riverview in Riverview, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fishman’s profile.

    Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.