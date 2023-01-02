See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Mayer Zayan, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (16)
Overview of Dr. Mayer Zayan, MD

Dr. Mayer Zayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northbrook, IL. 

Dr. Zayan works at Alpha Omega Medical Transportation Inc. in Northbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zayan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpha Omega Medical Transportation Inc.
    3605 Woodhead Dr Ste 111, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 564-5270
  2. 2
    Lev Diagnostics Inc
    3194 Doolittle Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 930-3642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Mayer Zayan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1619064151
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zayan works at Alpha Omega Medical Transportation Inc. in Northbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zayan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

