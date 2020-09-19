Dr. Mayez El-Harake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Harake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayez El-Harake, MD
Overview of Dr. Mayez El-Harake, MD
Dr. Mayez El-Harake, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. El-Harake works at
Dr. El-Harake's Office Locations
-
1
Raleigh Regional Cancer Center275 Dry Hill Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 253-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Harake?
He is my doctor for long time. He is very friendly. He do listen very well. Everyone will like him when see him first time! Very helpful!
About Dr. Mayez El-Harake, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1578550679
Education & Certifications
- Okla U
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Fac Med U Baghdad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Harake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Harake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Harake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Harake works at
Dr. El-Harake has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Harake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Harake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Harake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Harake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Harake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.