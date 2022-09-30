See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Univ

Dr. Peralta works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2022
    I have been suffering for years with a thyroid condition. I tried over and over to seek help for it. The PA finally did a CT and found out I had nodules on both lobes of my thyroid. The PA decided to refer me to Dr. Peralta and what a God send that was. She listened to me explained what she wanted to do and started me on thyroid meds. My thyroid has know shrunk and the nodules are receding as well. Thank you so much Dr. Peralta for helping me and believing me!!! She saved my life!!!!
    Deanna C Hale — Sep 30, 2022
    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino
    NPI Number
    • 1033183553
    Fellowship
    • Loyola Univ
    • Mercy Medical Center Redding
    • Mainegeneral Medical Center

    Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peralta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peralta works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Peralta’s profile.

    Dr. Peralta has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peralta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peralta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peralta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

