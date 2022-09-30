Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maylene Peralta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Univ
Dr. Peralta works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Peralta?
I have been suffering for years with a thyroid condition. I tried over and over to seek help for it. The PA finally did a CT and found out I had nodules on both lobes of my thyroid. The PA decided to refer me to Dr. Peralta and what a God send that was. She listened to me explained what she wanted to do and started me on thyroid meds. My thyroid has know shrunk and the nodules are receding as well. Thank you so much Dr. Peralta for helping me and believing me!!! She saved my life!!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Filipino
- 1033183553
- Loyola Univ
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
Dr. Peralta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peralta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peralta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peralta works at
Dr. Peralta has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peralta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peralta speaks Filipino.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peralta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peralta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.