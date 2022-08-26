See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Mayli Davis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (107)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mayli Davis, MD

Dr. Mayli Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Davis works at Ophthalmology Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Colleyville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

    Ophthalmology Associates
    1201 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Advanced Eye Lid Surgery and Laser Center
    6208 Colleyville Blvd Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 329-4480
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Disorders

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Was referred to Dr. Davis due to a cysts on my eyelid that had bothered me for many years. Dr. Davis and her staff members were kind, knowledgeable and extremely friendly. I would have no issues returning to her practice and would recommend you consider her practice for your needs.
    Jeff — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Mayli Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033192513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex Southwestern Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayli Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

