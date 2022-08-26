Overview of Dr. Mayli Davis, MD

Dr. Mayli Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Davis works at Ophthalmology Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Colleyville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Spasm and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.