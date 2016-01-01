Overview of Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD

Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.