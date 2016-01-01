Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD
Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
The Everett Clinic3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
First Hill Clinic1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maylon Hsu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah
- Department Of Ophthalmology, Loyola University Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas at Austin
