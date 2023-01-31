Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Friedlis works at
Dr. Friedlis' Office Locations
StemCell ARTS1750 Tysons Blvd Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (804) 534-5498Wednesday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
StemCell ARTS5550 Friendship Blvd Ste 450, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 363-5186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedlis and his assistant Mykia have been wonderful in every way. I came her originally barely able to walk with a cane and after 4 treatments of Prolo Therapy injections, I am enjoying walking, swimming, and travelling. After 3 sessions, I was able to enjoy Disney World with my grandkids without a cane or wheelchair and even ventured on foot through a winter visit to NYC streets and subways for 3 days on the go there. These results exceed the 6 years of semi annual gel injections because they have rebuilt my cartilage. I am 77 years old and my knees are now feeling decades younger. Thank you!
About Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Friedlis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Friedlis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Friedlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedlis speaks Spanish.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlis.
