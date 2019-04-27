Dr. Mayo Galindo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galindo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayo Galindo, MD
Dr. Mayo Galindo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Love Dr Galindo. Hate UT Health..they don’t care about the patient. To leave a message for a dr on a Thursday morning and have no response from anyone until Friday only to be told Dr is not in office and would call me on Monday is unacceptable. Went thru an entire weekend in pain.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Wagner Institute
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Galindo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galindo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galindo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galindo has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galindo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galindo speaks German and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Galindo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galindo.
