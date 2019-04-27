Overview of Dr. Mayo Galindo, MD

Dr. Mayo Galindo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Galindo works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.