Overview of Dr. Mayra Capote, MD

Dr. Mayra Capote, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Nordestana, Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Capote works at Miami Lakes Pediatrics in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.