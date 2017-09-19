See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD

Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Contreras works at Complete Women Care Inc in Long Beach, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA and Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Contreras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Island OB/GYN Office
    5865 E Naples Plz, Long Beach, CA 90803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 343-2814
  2. 2
    Complete Women Care - San Pedro
    1360 W 6th St Ste 165, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 832-2369
  3. 3
    Lakewood OB/GYN Office
    3650 South St Ste 403, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 634-8812
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Long Beach Women's and Children's Medical Clinic
    780 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 624-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Birth Control
Cervical Dysplasia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Birth Control
Cervical Dysplasia

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2017
    I actually went to medical school behind Dr. Contreras. Even then, she had a reputation as a dedicated professional.
    Beverly Hills, CA — Sep 19, 2017
    About Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295913630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

