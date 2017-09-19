Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD
Overview of Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD
Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Contreras' Office Locations
Naples Island OB/GYN Office5865 E Naples Plz, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 343-2814
Complete Women Care - San Pedro1360 W 6th St Ste 165, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 832-2369
Lakewood OB/GYN Office3650 South St Ste 403, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Long Beach Women's and Children's Medical Clinic780 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 624-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I actually went to medical school behind Dr. Contreras. Even then, she had a reputation as a dedicated professional.
About Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295913630
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of Southern CA
