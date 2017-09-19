Overview of Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD

Dr. Mayra Contreras, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Contreras works at Complete Women Care Inc in Long Beach, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA and Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

