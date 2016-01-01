Overview of Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD

Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan - Amman and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Abu-Khalaf works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.