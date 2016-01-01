Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD
Overview of Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD
Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan - Amman and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Abu-Khalaf's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases1100 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Jordan University Hospital
- University of Jordan - Amman
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Khalaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abu-Khalaf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu-Khalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu-Khalaf speaks Arabic.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Khalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Khalaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Khalaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Khalaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.