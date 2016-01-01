See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (179)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD

Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan - Amman and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Abu-Khalaf works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abu-Khalaf's Office Locations

    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    1100 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • Female
    • 1194713495
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    • Jordan University Hospital
    • Jordan University Hospital
    • University of Jordan - Amman
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Khalaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu-Khalaf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Abu-Khalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Khalaf works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Abu-Khalaf’s profile.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Khalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Khalaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Khalaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Khalaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

