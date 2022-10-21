Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maysa Ridha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy.
Coresight Neuro-ophthalmology LLC13400 N Meridian St Ste 283, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 798-0040Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Neurology First107 S Washington St Ste C, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (317) 798-0040Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I really injoy going too my appointment with her she does a wonderful job and she has great compassion for people
- Neurology
- Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
- SUNY Upstate Med University
- St Marys Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Ridha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridha has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ridha speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridha.
