Dr. Mayte Sandrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mayte Sandrin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Sandrin works at
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology - Spartanburg853 N Church St Ste 720C, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6419Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As always I am struck after my visit, I wish I had seen her before my thyroid surgery. But nope the here and now. She guides me down the continuing road to recovery with such a breath of knowledge that I have TRUST.
About Dr. Mayte Sandrin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437129525
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandrin works at
Dr. Sandrin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandrin speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandrin.
