Dr. Mayur Jayarao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mayur Jayarao, MD
Dr. Mayur Jayarao, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Jayarao's Office Locations
Jared Neuroscience Center3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jayarao is one of the best Doctors that I have ever seen. He is very good at listening to the patient to make sure that surgery is the right solution. He was very professional and courteous and very good at explaining everything to me. I would certainly recommend him.
About Dr. Mayur Jayarao, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1881853158
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital for Children
- Boston Medical Center|UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayarao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayarao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayarao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayarao works at
Dr. Jayarao has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayarao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayarao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayarao.
