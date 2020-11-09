Dr. Mayur Maniar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayur Maniar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hollywood Office4925 Sheridan St Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 981-3850
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Maniar has been my doctor for over two decades and I can't recommend him enough. He is kind and compassionate and patient. He has completely earned my trust and respect and faith.
- Neurology
- English, French and Indian
- 1548211204
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Bombay
- King Edward Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Maniar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maniar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniar speaks French and Indian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.